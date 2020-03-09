24 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Bahrain

Bahrain reportedly now has 24 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of those infected up to 95, according to Al Arabiya quoting the Ministry of Health Bahrain. In the region, Bahrain now has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases after Iran.

Fourteen cases have already fully recovered, out of this number’ with ALL (except one) 95 cases said to be in stable condition, according to Gulf News.

Bahrain has already announced closing schools and banned travel from Iran as a precautionary measure

Everyone in Bahrain who has travelled to Iran in the month of February is being tested to help prevent the further spread of the virus in the rest of the Gulf country.