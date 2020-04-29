Pools And Beaches Will Remain Closed In Dubai Until Further Notice
Reopenings are being rolled out across the city, but that doesn’t mean normal life is resuming any time soon.
24-hour lockdown has lifted and the city is currently in the midst of a gradual return to economic activity, with restaurants and cafes permitted to operate at 30% capacity.
Malls, Dubai Gold Souk and certain destinations have reopened, under strict guidelines, and following an announcement yesterday that Meraas destinations including City Walk, Kite Beach and La Mer would reopen, a question mark hung over whether public beaches would also reopen.
Kite Beach confirmed that f&b outlets have returned to business, entertainment venues and the beach remain closed
Meraas confirmed that beaches, pools and waterparks are closed until further notice
The public must follow strict social distance guidelines
“Many necessary and rigorous social distancing, safety checks, health and safety measures, and sterilisation processes have been implemented across our destinations to safeguard public health and to ensure our public spaces are hygienic, safe and clean, and which conform to the stringent regulations laid out by the relevant government authorities, as we continue to uphold the UAE’s efforts to mitigate and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.” – Meraas representative
