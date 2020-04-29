Pools And Beaches Will Remain Closed In Dubai Until Further Notice

Reopenings are being rolled out across the city, but that doesn’t mean normal life is resuming any time soon.

24-hour lockdown has lifted and the city is currently in the midst of a gradual return to economic activity, with restaurants and cafes permitted to operate at 30% capacity.

Malls, Dubai Gold Souk and certain destinations have reopened, under strict guidelines, and following an announcement yesterday that Meraas destinations including City Walk, Kite Beach and La Mer would reopen, a question mark hung over whether public beaches would also reopen.

Kite Beach confirmed that f&b outlets have returned to business, entertainment venues and the beach remain closed

