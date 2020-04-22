د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

BREAKING: 483 New COVID-19 Cases Announced Today

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

483 new COVID-19 cases were announced in the UAE today.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the new cases, which takes the total number of infections in the UAE to 8,238. 103 recoveries were reported, taking the total number of recoveries to 1546 along with 6 more deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 52.

You can watch the live media briefing here

103 recoveries and 6 deaths announced today

LISTEN: Severe COVID-19 Patients Will Now Travel In Single Patient Shuttles 

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?