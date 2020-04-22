BREAKING: 483 New COVID-19 Cases Announced Today

483 new COVID-19 cases were announced in the UAE today.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the new cases, which takes the total number of infections in the UAE to 8,238. 103 recoveries were reported, taking the total number of recoveries to 1546 along with 6 more deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 52.

التغطية المباشرة للإحاطة الإعلامية لحكومة الإمارات حول مستجدات #كوفيد19

الأربعاء 22 إبريل 2020#وام https://t.co/gmlOqfqEeU — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) April 22, 2020

103 recoveries and 6 deaths announced today

#الإمارات تعلن ارتفاع عدد حالات الشفاء في الدولة إلى 1546 حالة، وذلك بعد تسجيل 103 حالة شفاء جديدة لمصابين بفيروس #كورونا المستجد، وتعافيها التام من أعراض المرض، والكشف عن 483 حالة إصابة جديدة من جنسيات مختلفة، ليبلغ إجمالي الحالات المسجلة في الدولة 8,238 إصابة حتى الآن. #وام pic.twitter.com/wJ5ZJwZFSA — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) April 22, 2020

