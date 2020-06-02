BREAKING: 596 New Cases And 388 Recoveries Announced
Dubai Health Authority has announced the lastest COVID-19 numbers in the UAE.
596 new cases were announced, taking the total to 35,788.
388 more recoveries take the total number of recoveries to 18,726. The COVID-19 death toll in the UAE has reached 269.
Dubai Health Authority shared the most recent figures this afternoon
