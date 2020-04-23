BREAKING: The National Sterilization Programme Has Moved From 10pm Until 6am

Just in: An update from Emirates news agency

The National Sterilization Programme has been modified and will now run from 10pm until 6am. Food outlets and pharmacies will continue to operate for 24 hours.

More details to follow…

#عاجل_وام | بمناسبة #شهر_رمضان_الكريم تعديل مواعيد برنامج #التعقيم_الوطني ليصبح من العاشرة ليلاً وحتى السادسة صباحاً والاستمرار بالسماح لمنافذ بيع المواد الغذائية والصيدليات بالعمل على مدار 24 ساعة. pic.twitter.com/OhwAZP5m92 — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) April 23, 2020

