د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

BREAKING: The National Sterilization Programme Has Moved From 10pm Until 6am

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Just in: An update from Emirates news agency

The National Sterilization Programme has been modified and will now run from 10pm until 6am. Food outlets and pharmacies will continue to operate for 24 hours.

More details to follow…

LISTEN: Abu Dhabi Is Exploring Options To Reopen Its Malls

 Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?