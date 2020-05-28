د . إAEDSRر . س

BREAKING: The UAE Announces 563 New Cases And 314 Recoveries

COVID-19 latest updates: The UAE announces 563 new infections and 314 recoveries.

This is a noticeable drop in numbers following the 883 new cases which reported on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 32,532, and the total number of recoveries to 16,685.

3 more people have died from the virus, taking the total death toll to 258.

