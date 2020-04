The UAE has announced 277 new COVID-19 cases and 23 recoveries.

This brings the total number of cases to 2,076. 1 death was announced, bringing the total number of UAE COVID-19 deaths to 11.

The UAE continues to urge residents to #stayhome and abide by new regulations introduced this week to curb the spread of COVID-19.

