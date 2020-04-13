د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

BREAKING: UAE Visas Are Valid Until The End Of The Year

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

All residence visas will be valid until December 2020, for those inside and outside of the country.

The move, which will ease pressure on residents as the city works together to fight COVID-19 was announced today by Colonel Khamis Al Kaabi, a spokesperson for the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

All expat visas, inside and outside the country are valid until the end of the year and all valid Emirates ID holders which expire after March 1, 2020, are also valid until the end of the year.

See here for UAE related visa services.

LISTEN: The UAE Brings In HOME Testing Services For People Of Determination

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?