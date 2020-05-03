د . إAEDSRر . س

The Burj Khalifa Becomes The World's Tallest Donation Box

You Can Buy One Of 1.2 Million Lights On The Burj Khalifa As It Transforms Into The World’s Tallest Donation Box

1 light = 1 meal!

You can now donate to the world’s tallest donation box to help illuminate the iconic skyscraper’s 1.2 million lights. 

Arranged by The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in collaboration with Burj Khalifa, EVERYONE can be part of this; individuals, companies, foundations can purchase the lights that illuminate the world-famous structure.

Every donation costs AED10 and you can do it at www.tallestdonationbox.com, in collaboration with the 10 million meals campaign

ضمن حملة "١٠ ملايين وجبة " … مبادرات محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم العالمية بالشراكة مع #برج_خليفة تطلق "أطول صندوق تبرعات في العالم" لإضاءة برج خليفة بأكثر من ١.٢ مليون ضوء.. كل ضوء يمثل وجبة .. ساهم بشراء وجبة لمحتاج .. لنضيء أكبر صندوق تبرعات في العالم www.tallestdonationbox.com The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in collaboration with #BurjKhalifa launch the World’s Tallest Donation Box to illuminate Burj Khalifa’s 1.2 million lights, for every light purchased, a meal will be provided to those in need. Donate now tallestdonationbox.com #1Light1Meal #WorldTallestDonationBox #10MillionMeals

The meals go directly to vulnerable families in the UAE providing much-needed relief to people affected by the spread of COVID-19

Comments
