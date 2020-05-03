The Burj Khalifa Becomes The World’s Tallest Donation Box
You Can Buy One Of 1.2 Million Lights On The Burj Khalifa As It Transforms Into The World’s Tallest Donation Box
1 light = 1 meal!
You can now donate to the world’s tallest donation box to help illuminate the iconic skyscraper’s 1.2 million lights.
Arranged by The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in collaboration with Burj Khalifa, EVERYONE can be part of this; individuals, companies, foundations can purchase the lights that illuminate the world-famous structure.
Every donation costs AED10 and you can do it at www.tallestdonationbox.com, in collaboration with the 10 million meals campaign
ضمن حملة "١٠ ملايين وجبة " … مبادرات محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم العالمية بالشراكة مع #برج_خليفة تطلق "أطول صندوق تبرعات في العالم" لإضاءة برج خليفة بأكثر من ١.٢ مليون ضوء.. كل ضوء يمثل وجبة .. ساهم بشراء وجبة لمحتاج .. لنضيء أكبر صندوق تبرعات في العالم www.tallestdonationbox.com The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in collaboration with #BurjKhalifa launch the World’s Tallest Donation Box to illuminate Burj Khalifa’s 1.2 million lights, for every light purchased, a meal will be provided to those in need. Donate now tallestdonationbox.com #1Light1Meal #WorldTallestDonationBox #10MillionMeals
The meals go directly to vulnerable families in the UAE providing much-needed relief to people affected by the spread of COVID-19
The initiative aims to ignite the 1.2 million lights on the façade of the world’s tallest building, reflecting social solidarity and cohesion of the UAE’s diverse society to bring much-needed relief to coronavirus-hit communities across the country.
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 2, 2020
