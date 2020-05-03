The Burj Khalifa Becomes The World’s Tallest Donation Box

You Can Buy One Of 1.2 Million Lights On The Burj Khalifa As It Transforms Into The World’s Tallest Donation Box

1 light = 1 meal!

You can now donate to the world’s tallest donation box to help illuminate the iconic skyscraper’s 1.2 million lights.

Arranged by The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in collaboration with Burj Khalifa, EVERYONE can be part of this; individuals, companies, foundations can purchase the lights that illuminate the world-famous structure.

Every donation costs AED10 and you can do it at www.tallestdonationbox.com , in collaboration with the 10 million meals campaign

The meals go directly to vulnerable families in the UAE providing much-needed relief to people affected by the spread of COVID-19

The initiative aims to ignite the 1.2 million lights on the façade of the world’s tallest building, reflecting social solidarity and cohesion of the UAE’s diverse society to bring much-needed relief to coronavirus-hit communities across the country. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 2, 2020

