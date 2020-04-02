The Burj Khalifa Sends A MASSIVE “Thank You” To Dubai’s Healthcare Heroes

The Burj Khalifa Sends A Message To Dubai’s Healthcare Heroes

Thank you to everyone on the front lines.

That’s the message from Dubai to the heroes of the community. This is an invisible battle and the fighters are the health care workers and community working through this time to keep the city running.

The list is endless, of course, but the following were mentioned as a gesture: To doctors, nurses, paramedics, health and safety units, police forces, checking units, civil defence, sanitation teams, transport units, field reporters, teachers, volunteers and to all those serving our community, THANK YOU.

Dubai recognises the amazing work being done by healthcare workers at this challenging time