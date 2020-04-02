The Burj Khalifa Sends A MASSIVE “Thank You” To Dubai’s Healthcare Heroes
Thank you to everyone on the front lines.
That’s the message from Dubai to the heroes of the community. This is an invisible battle and the fighters are the health care workers and community working through this time to keep the city running.
The list is endless, of course, but the following were mentioned as a gesture: To doctors, nurses, paramedics, health and safety units, police forces, checking units, civil defence, sanitation teams, transport units, field reporters, teachers, volunteers and to all those serving our community, THANK YOU.
Dubai recognises the amazing work being done by healthcare workers at this challenging time
This follows Dubai healthcare workers sending a message to YOU
Dubai healthcare workers, who are standing at frontline staring COVID-19 in the face, want to share one simple message with you:
“Stay at home”.
A series of images were released by Dubai Health Authority this week showing numerous employees of the healthcare system highlighting the crucial message. These everyday heroes are facing challenges we can’t comprehend. They’re going to work FOR US and it’s our duty to stay home, if possible, for them.