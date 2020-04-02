د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

The Burj Khalifa Sends A MASSIVE “Thank You” To Dubai’s Healthcare Heroes

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The Burj Khalifa Sends A Message To Dubai’s Healthcare Heroes

Thank you to everyone on the front lines.

That’s the message from Dubai to the heroes of the community. This is an invisible battle and the fighters are the health care workers and community working through this time to keep the city running.

The list is endless, of course, but the following were mentioned as a gesture: To doctors, nurses, paramedics, health and safety units, police forces, checking units, civil defence, sanitation teams, transport units, field reporters, teachers, volunteers and to all those serving our community, THANK YOU.

Dubai recognises the amazing work being done by healthcare workers at this challenging time

This follows Dubai healthcare workers sending a message to YOU

Dubai healthcare workers, who are standing at frontline staring COVID-19 in the face, want to share one simple message with you:

“Stay at home”.

A series of images were released by Dubai Health Authority this week showing numerous employees of the healthcare system highlighting the crucial message. These everyday heroes are facing challenges we can’t comprehend. They’re going to work FOR US and it’s our duty to stay home, if possible, for them.

Dubai healthcare workers are going to work for you, please stay at home for them

COVID-19: The Total Rises To 814 After 150 New Cases Are Announced 

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?