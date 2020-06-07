BUSINESS BOUNCE BACK: Get Out On The Open Water With These Amazing Summer Water Sports Deals

This article is part of Lovin Business Bounce Back. A campaign designed to support businesses affected by COVID-19.

IGNITE Surface have slashed down their prices BIG TIME and are offering some fantastic deals and offers on their services that are prettyyyy hard to turn down!

IGNITE Surface is a water sports company who has had zero means of revenue since February after suspending operations for over two months

With COVID-19 leading to widespread closures and city lockdowns, the local company had to suspend their operations for over two months and all other business verticals under IGNITE have also been shut.

Staff were put on paid and unpaid leave, reduced salaries and a handful of employees were let go. Steps were taken to close the office.