BUSINESS BOUNCE BACK: Get Out On The Open Water With These Amazing Summer Water Sports Deals

IGNITE Surface have slashed down their prices BIG TIME and are offering some fantastic deals and offers on their services that are prettyyyy hard to turn down!
IGNITE Surface is a water sports company who has had zero means of revenue since February after suspending operations for over two months
With COVID-19 leading to widespread closures and city lockdowns, the local company had to suspend their operations for over two months and all other business verticals under IGNITE have also been shut.
Staff were put on paid and unpaid leave, reduced salaries and a handful of employees were let go. Steps were taken to close the office.
Now that restrictions have eased and beaches are beginning to reopen, they are incredibly happy to be back in service at IGNITE Surface and the CEO of the company is currently handling all the bookings and working from the hut daily to keep costs lean so that they can start getting some of their team back on board.
Gang’s all here: get kayaking, paddle boarding and teambuilding – Check out the amazing IGNITE deals here
Enjoy the calmest waters in Dubai and take in the Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah skyline at the same time
IGNITE Surface offers watersport activities (SUP & Kayak and Teambuilding – team bonding), which are super fun and safe for all ages to get out on the water.
These activities are also a fantastic way to stay fit, enjoy the water and are a great way to socialize with your friends and fam whilst social distancing!
As part of precautionary measures to guarantee the safety of their customers, IGNITE Surface constantly conducts a cleaning and sterilization drives.
If you love water sports, support this business and get back out on the water while you can!
More info about IGNITE here
