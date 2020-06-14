LOVIN BUSINESS BOUNCE BACK: Fur Ball Training And TRUSTED Pet Relocation With This Pet Company
This article is part of Lovin Business Bounce Back. A campaign designed to support businesses affected by COVID-19.
For pet sitting, pet walking, pet training, relocation – check out Paw Pals.
Paw Pals issa completely force-free company! Which means it does NOT use any kind of force to walk dogs, so no choke chains, prong collars or e-collars and encourages training with kindness
Paw Pals is a home-based pet care service company in Dubai. Set up by owner and manager Kate Lindley in 2015, it has grown to offer a wide range of services.
Kate had been involved with animal rescue in the UAE for many years, and on the organising committee on a well-known cat rescue collective, as well as pet owner all her life, so she decided to turn her love of caring for animals into a full-time occupation.
Devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, all of Paw Pals holiday care bookings, walking bookings and all group training classes were suddenly cancelled during the two-month lockdown.
The dedicated pet company tried its level best to adapt by offering zoom training sessions and a 21-day online dog training course for both children and adults.
Paw Pals are wholly dedicated to ensuring that its furry, feathered or scally clients have the very best care, and thrive to help you train your doggos in a fun and effective way
…Where you both learn and get the best out of each other without using aversive methods.
Paw Pals also helps those distressed pet parents leaving the UAE, who can no longer care for their fur babies with relocating in the best and most affordable way
In 2019, Paw Pals saw that many people were being overcharged to relocate their pets when they left the UAE and decided to offer a more cost-effective way of doing this. A wide range of relocation services is available, from door to door internationally, to simply assisting with paperwork, all with the same level of dedication and at a reasonable cost.
The force-free company doesn’t only care for cats and dogs but for all pets including, birds, guinea pigs, hamsters, fish, reptiles etc.
Pet sitting isn’t just for people who are on holiday, as the company can also visit and walk your dogs during the day, in the evening if you know you are going to be working late, or if your pets simply need feeding or medication when you cannot be around.
The company also offers formal training dog classes with the same force-free ethos. These are available privately or as group classes. There are also weekly games nights where dogs and owners, of all ages, can come along for interactive training fun.
So head down to Paw Pals with your paw-dorable pets to support their incredible business and have ’em thriving once again!
