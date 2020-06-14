LOVIN BUSINESS BOUNCE BACK: Fur Ball Training And TRUSTED Pet Relocation With This Pet Company

This article is part of Lovin Business Bounce Back. A campaign designed to support businesses affected by COVID-19.

For pet sitting, pet walking, pet training, relocation – check out Paw Pals.

Paw Pals issa completely force-free company! Which means it does NOT use any kind of force to walk dogs, so no choke chains, prong collars or e-collars and encourages training with kindness

Paw Pals is a home-based pet care service company in Dubai. Set up by owner and manager Kate Lindley in 2015, it has grown to offer a wide range of services.

Kate had been involved with animal rescue in the UAE for many years, and on the organising committee on a well-known cat rescue collective, as well as pet owner all her life, so she decided to turn her love of caring for animals into a full-time occupation.

Devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, all of Paw Pals holiday care bookings, walking bookings and all group training classes were suddenly cancelled during the two-month lockdown.

The dedicated pet company tried its level best to adapt by offering zoom training sessions and a 21-day online dog training course for both children and adults.