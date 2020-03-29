COVID-19: Careem Is MATCHING Any Tip You Make

Careem is showing support for its Captains in a brilliant way, the ride-hailing app is matching tips!

This weekend, Dubai came together (apart) for the good of the community.

Abiding by the National Sterilisation Programme, everyone was tucked up at home by 8pm and stayed there till 6am, doing our part to help fight the COVID-19 battle.

And while staying home is a part we can all play, it’s amazing to see UAE businesses, home-grown and thriving, do something special for their own workforce.

Careem captains are committed to helping you during this time, if you have essential travel, they’ll take you there. So, Careem is saying “thank you” by matching tips.

Careem is matching tips – what an amazing show of support for drivers