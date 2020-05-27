The 3-Person Per Car Limit And Rules For Wearing Masks In Cars Still Stand

Dubai Police confirm the limit of three people permitted to travel in each car (with the exception of families) still applies, and masks must be worn by anyone travelling in a car of more than two people.

Following the news that business activity is gradually resuming, people questioned whether earlier rules still apply. Does the limit of three people per car still stand?

Police confirmed via Twitter, stating there is still a maximum of three people permitted to travel per car. However, an exception for families is in place, and up to five members of the same family are allowed to travel in the same car without fear of being fined.

Take note: If there are two people or more in one car, you need to wear a mask. If not, you can expect a AED3,000 fine.

There is a three-person car limit with the exception of families

5 members of the same family are allowed to travel in the same vehicle without being fined for violating the current three-people limit.#YourSecurityOurHappiness — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) May 27, 2020

You don’t need a face mask if you’re travelling alone, if there is more than one person in the car, masks are compulsory for all

Wearing a mask is not compulsory for those driving alone in the car. However, if you have others accompanying you, wearing a mask is mandatory for all. Those who fail to comply with the rule, they will be subject to a fine of AED3,000.#YourSecurityOurHappiness — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) May 27, 2020

If you have a fine, but you don’t believe it’s deserved, you can appeal it

@DubaiPoliceHQ Hi Dubai police, belated Eid wishes. Yesterday I received a 3,000 AED fine for lowering my face mask to drink water whilst stopped at a red light. Then I pulled my face mask back up. Please look into this, I was driving my own car and put nobody at risk. pic.twitter.com/ZkLEeRwSqx — Huimin Qiu (@HuiminQiu) May 27, 2020

LISTEN: Dubai Reopens: Cinemas, Gyms, Entertainment Centres And Business Activity Resume Today

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami

READ: Offices In Dubai Can Now Work With 50% Capacity

According to an updated list of guidelines issued by Dubai Economy for the reopening of businesses and commercial activities, offices in the emirate can resume normal operating hours from Wednesday, May 27.

From the previous limited capacity level of 30%, offices in Dubai will now be able to increase their workforce and client occupancy to 50% in common areas and within the office premises.⁣