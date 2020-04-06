Salary Cuts Across The Board At Emaar As CEO Take A 100% Reduction

The reality of what COVID-19 will do to the worldwide economy is setting in.

After one of Dubai’s largest developers announced salary cuts across the board. In a letter reportedly shared to Emaar colleagues from Chairman, Mohamed Al Abbar, a new salary structure has been announced, as the company must enforce strict measures to battle COVID-19.

Emaar Chairman, Mohamed Al Abbar will take a 100% reduction in salary, senior management pay will take a 50% pay cut, middle management will take a 40% reduction in full salary, junior-level will take a 30% reduction, there will be no reduction for support staff working during this time.

The letter from the CEO added, “I remain optimistic and I am confident that this is only a temporary phase”.

Pay cuts are scary. Layoffs are a different ballgame. Good to see the top paid employees taking the biggest hit here. The drop in salary comes into effect on April 1.

On Monday, Emaar sold an 80% stake in a Dubai-based district cooling facility for $675 million

On Sunday, Emaar donated AED100 million to support a COVID-19 relief fund

