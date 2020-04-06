د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Salary Cuts Across The Board At Emaar As CEO Take A 100% Reduction

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The reality of what COVID-19 will do to the worldwide economy is setting in.

After one of Dubai’s largest developers announced salary cuts across the board. In a letter reportedly shared to Emaar colleagues from Chairman, Mohamed Al Abbar, a new salary structure has been announced, as the company must enforce strict measures to battle COVID-19.

Emaar Chairman, Mohamed Al Abbar will take a 100% reduction in salary, senior management pay will take a 50% pay cut, middle management will take a 40% reduction in full salary, junior-level will take a 30% reduction, there will be no reduction for support staff working during this time.

The letter from the CEO added, “I remain optimistic and I am confident that this is only a temporary phase”.

Pay cuts are scary. Layoffs are a different ballgame. Good to see the top paid employees taking the biggest hit here. The drop in salary comes into effect on April 1.

On Monday, Emaar sold an 80% stake in a Dubai-based district cooling facility for $675 million

On Sunday, Emaar donated AED100 million to support a COVID-19 relief fund

LISTEN: You DO Need A Permit To Leave Your Home

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?