Chris Froome And 166 Others Test Negative For Coronavirus In Abu Dhabi On Friday

It was previously noted that the Abu Dhabi Sports Council had cancelled the remaining two rounds of the 2020 UAE Tour after two Italian “staff members” tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and since then, laboratory tests were conducted on 167 quarantined people from the UAE Tour in Abu Dhabi.

Two-time Olympic medalist and four-time Tour de France winner, Christopher Froome, was among the 167 awaiting testing and was placed in lockdown in a hotel in Abu Dhabi. The two hotels on Yas Island that held the guests from the UAE Tour were placed under quarantine.

The results that were made public by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, DoH-AD on late Friday night, revealed that the laboratory tests conducted for 167 cases of quarantined contacts of two cases of COVID-19 came back NEGATIVE.