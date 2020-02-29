Chris Froome And 166 Others Test Negative For Coronavirus In Abu Dhabi On Friday
It was previously noted that the Abu Dhabi Sports Council had cancelled the remaining two rounds of the 2020 UAE Tour after two Italian “staff members” tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and since then, laboratory tests were conducted on 167 quarantined people from the UAE Tour in Abu Dhabi.
Two-time Olympic medalist and four-time Tour de France winner, Christopher Froome, was among the 167 awaiting testing and was placed in lockdown in a hotel in Abu Dhabi. The two hotels on Yas Island that held the guests from the UAE Tour were placed under quarantine.
The results that were made public by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, DoH-AD on late Friday night, revealed that the laboratory tests conducted for 167 cases of quarantined contacts of two cases of COVID-19 came back NEGATIVE.
In a statement, the DoH-AD confirmed that all precautionary quarantine and preventive measures on participants from the UAE Tour have been applied
All guests and participants who were in contact with the two infected cyclists have been accommodated in hotels on Yas Island for testing. The DoH-AD is collaborating with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and other competent authorities to carry out these preventive measures.
Media personnel and race participants involved in the UAE Tour tweeted and shared their account of being held in quarantine and how they went through strenuous waiting periods
Chris Froome made his long-awaited comeback to competitive cycling at the UAE Tour after eight months…
Froome took a break from cycling after he suffered serious injuries from a high-speed crash during a recon ride at the Criterium du Dauphine in June 2019.