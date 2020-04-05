Here Are 9 Points About The Citywide Lockdown Listed By Dubai Government Today

Here Are 9 Key Points About The Citywide Lockdown Listed By Dubai Government On Saturday evening, Dubai extended the National Sterilisation Programme to 24 hours a day, for a period of two weeks. A first in the UAE, no doubt you will have questions, and Dubai Media Office is doing a brilliant job in getting as much information out there as possible. Here are 9 key updates all residents should be aware of regarding the citywide lockdown.

9. The National Sterilisation Programme has been extended, and anyone in violation can face legal action

8. The programme has been extended to all areas of Dubai, residents can only leave their house for essential purposes

7. Supermarkets and pharmacies will operate as usual, delivery services are not affected

6. These restrictions help fight COVID-19

5. Do wear a mask and gloves and keep a safe distance from others if you leave the house

4. If you’re working in a vital sector, bring proof of identification and your work ID

3. Testing in densely populated areas will be increased

2. Note: Metro and Tram services have stopped running, only buses and taxis will continue