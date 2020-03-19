COVID-19: Dubai Teams Working Hard To Provide Clean Transport
Clean transport in Dubai: If you must travel in the coming weeks, rest assured, authorities and local companies are working hard to ensure your journey is a clean one.
People are practising social distancing, working from home and travelling less as the country comes together to limit the spread of COVID-19.
RTA has implemented precautionary measures on taxis across Dubai, including regular comprehensive cleaning and sterilization on all vehicles.
Hand sanitizers and tissue boxes are supplied to all taxis and drivers have been provided with personal protection including gloves and masks
Drivers have been told to direct passengers to sit in the rear seats, and to use hand sanitizers after each trip to ensure clean transport for Dubai residents.
Precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus in taxis across #Dubai. @rta_dubai pic.twitter.com/veskGVOqr8
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 17, 2020
Driving? Ekar self-drive service is offering free door deliveries and up to 25% off for all one-month advance bookings
Dubai Municipality has been carrying out inspections to ensure cleaning campaigns are enforced
.@DMunicipality carries out inspection campaigns to ensure compliance with cleaning & disinfecting processes in salons and personal care centres in #Dubai pic.twitter.com/ipWlXDE9K7
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 18, 2020
ENOC Groups carrying out sterilization at over 136 service stations
As part of the precautionary measures to combat COVID-19, ENOC Group carries out daily cleaning and sterilization campaigns for its 136 petrol stations around the #UAE. #Dubai@enoc_official pic.twitter.com/hgmt9S4jcA
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 18, 2020