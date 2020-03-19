COVID-19: Dubai Teams Working Hard To Provide Clean Transport

Clean transport in Dubai: If you must travel in the coming weeks, rest assured, authorities and local companies are working hard to ensure your journey is a clean one.

People are practising social distancing, working from home and travelling less as the country comes together to limit the spread of COVID-19.

RTA has implemented precautionary measures on taxis across Dubai, including regular comprehensive cleaning and sterilization on all vehicles.

Hand sanitizers and tissue boxes are supplied to all taxis and drivers have been provided with personal protection including gloves and masks

Drivers have been told to direct passengers to sit in the rear seats, and to use hand sanitizers after each trip to ensure clean transport for Dubai residents.