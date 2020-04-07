د . إAEDSRر . س

BREAKING: Commercial Activities In Dubai Must Stay Closed Until April 18

All Commercial Activities In Dubai Must Stay Closed Until April 18

The closure of all commercial activities in Dubai has been extended from April 8 until April 18.

Dubai Economy made the announcement today, stating the preventative measures have been taken to limit the spread of COVID-19. The exempted operations including supermarkets and pharmacies will run as usual.

All commercial activities in Dubai closed until April 18

