Covid-19: 63 New Cases Announced Bringing The Total Number To 468 In The UAE
The UAE announced 63 new cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 468 and the total number of active cases to 414 in the country as of Saturday, March 28.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), all cases are in a stable condition and responding well to treatment. The ministry has advised people with respiratory symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places.