Covid-19: 3 More Recoveries And 72 New Cases Tally Total Cases In The UAE To 405
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 72 new Covid-19 infected patients in the country, taking the tally of total active cases to 351 and a total of 405 cases in the UAE as of March 27.
MoHAP confirmed that the new cases consisted of people who arrived from abroad or came in contact with previously confirmed cases under quarantine.
The new cases belong to various nationalities, one each from Sri Lanka, China, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Iran, Comoros, Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan, Bosnia, Serbia, Greece, Uruguay, Romania, Sweden, South Africa, Iraq and Yemen, two each from Nepal and Ethiopia, four from the UAE, five each from Britain, Pakistan and Lebanon, eight from Bangladesh, and 23 cases of Indian nationals.
The ministry confirmed that all patients are said to be in a stable condition and are receiving the necessary medical attention.
MoHAP announced the recoveries of 3 more Covid-19 patients, bringing the total number of recoveries to 55, the recovered cases include one Pakistani and two Bangladeshis
Moreover, the ministry is advising individuals suffering from respiratory symptoms to avoid crowded public places