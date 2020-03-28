Covid-19: Here Is A List 16 Of Fines Dubai Residents Should Be Aware Of During The UAE’s Quarantine Period

د . إAEDSRر . س

The UAE is taking strict precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 and authorities will be issuing fines ranging from Dh500 to Dh50,000 for those who fail to comply with home quarantine instructions.

The UAE Attorney General released a resolution following the cabinet decision on Thursday on the list of sanctions that now makes it COMPULSORY for individuals to wear medical MASKS indoors and when using public transportation or can face fines up to AED1,000.

Moreover, drivers that are caught with more than three passengers in their vehicle will be fined AED1,000 and those who leave their homes for non-emergency reasons (e.g. for work or for buying essentials like food or medicinesns) will be fined with AED2,000.

The law will be effective as of March 26, 2020.

Here is the list of fines that Dubai residents should be aware of that are in accordance with the new resolution:

1. AED50,000 fine for patients who refuse the compulsory hospitalization or continue to ingest prescribed medications despite being notified.

2. AED50,000 fine for non-compliers with home quarantine instructions.

3. AED50,000 and administrative closure for entities:

  • Violating the closure instructions of educational facilities, cinemas, gyms, clubs, malls, outdoor markets, parks, cafés, shopping centres and restaurants or for receiving customers.

  • Plus for those who open public parks, beaches, sports training centres, swimming pools and hotel pools without taking precautionary measures set by competent authorities -Failing to temporarily suspend cruise tours.

4. A fine of AED500 will also be issued for visitors.

5. An AED10,000 fine will be issued for whoever invites or organizes gatherings, meetings, private and public celebrations. Participants will also be finedAED5,000.

6. AED2,000 fine for violating precautionary measures issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention by passengers coming to the UAE from countries affected by communicable diseases.

7. AED3,000 fine for failing to take proper health measures regarding the regulation of markets, roads, and other public places exempted from temporal closure.

 8. AED3,000 fine for refusing to dispose of any temporally structure, clothes, luggage or others proved to be contaminated or might be contaminated by any pathogen if they can’t be disinfected by established methods.

9. AED10,000 fine for failing to take precautionary measures by the crew of ships.

10. AED2,000 fine for people leaving their homes for unnecessary reasons.

11. AED3,000 fine for violating the provisions of Communicable Diseases law when burying or transporting a dead body infected with a communicable disease.

12. AED1,000 fine for motorists who exceed the limit of passengers in their cars (more than three).

13. AED1,000 fine for not wearing medical masks indoors or failing to keep a safe distance.

14. AED5,000 fine for not following sterilization procedures in public transportation.

15. AED1,000 fine for unnecessary visiting health facilities.

16. AED5,000 fine for refusing to conduct a medical test upon request.

Fines WILL be doubled for those found repeating any of the above violations and will be subject to serious legal action.

