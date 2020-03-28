Covid-19: Here Is A List 16 Of Fines Dubai Residents Should Be Aware Of During The UAE’s Quarantine Period
The UAE is taking strict precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 and authorities will be issuing fines ranging from Dh500 to Dh50,000 for those who fail to comply with home quarantine instructions.
The UAE Attorney General released a resolution following the cabinet decision on Thursday on the list of sanctions that now makes it COMPULSORY for individuals to wear medical MASKS indoors and when using public transportation or can face fines up to AED1,000.
Moreover, drivers that are caught with more than three passengers in their vehicle will be fined AED1,000 and those who leave their homes for non-emergency reasons (e.g. for work or for buying essentials like food or medicinesns) will be fined with AED2,000.
The law will be effective as of March 26, 2020.
Here is the list of fines that Dubai residents should be aware of that are in accordance with the new resolution:
1. AED50,000 fine for patients who refuse the compulsory hospitalization or continue to ingest prescribed medications despite being notified.
2. AED50,000 fine for non-compliers with home quarantine instructions.
3. AED50,000 and administrative closure for entities:
-
Violating the closure instructions of educational facilities, cinemas, gyms, clubs, malls, outdoor markets, parks, cafés, shopping centres and restaurants or for receiving customers.
-
Plus for those who open public parks, beaches, sports training centres, swimming pools and hotel pools without taking precautionary measures set by competent authorities -Failing to temporarily suspend cruise tours.