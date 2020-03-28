Covid-19: Here Is A List 16 Of Fines Dubai Residents Should Be Aware Of During The UAE’s Quarantine Period

The UAE is taking strict precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 and authorities will be issuing fines ranging from Dh500 to Dh50,000 for those who fail to comply with home quarantine instructions.

The UAE Attorney General released a resolution following the cabinet decision on Thursday on the list of sanctions that now makes it COMPULSORY for individuals to wear medical MASKS indoors and when using public transportation or can face fines up to AED1,000.

Moreover, drivers that are caught with more than three passengers in their vehicle will be fined AED1,000 and those who leave their homes for non-emergency reasons (e.g. for work or for buying essentials like food or medicinesns) will be fined with AED2,000.