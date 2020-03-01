The Total Number Of Confirmed Covid-19 Cases In The UAE Has Reached 21

A briefing at the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in Abu Dhabi on Saturday confirmed there are 21 novel coronavirus cases in the UAE, five of who have already recovered.

The UAE is following strict World Health Organisation guidelines to ensure the safety and protection of society and taking all necessary measures to prevent a major outbreak.

So far: Thermal detectors have been installed in the air, sea and land ports along with qualified medical teams around the clock.

The UAE is also coordinating with Iran to arrange the safe evacuation of UAE nationals living in the Iranian Qeshm city and the capital Tehran.