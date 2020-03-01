FAKE NEWS: Dubai Schools Are NOT Shutting Due To Covid-19 Outbreak
Parents take note: A Tweet went viral over the weekend claiming all schools in Dubai will be closed from March 1.
The dupe tweet alleges to be from the KDHA Twitter account, however, there is no such tweet visible on the actual account. And schools are 100% open.
The correct info: The KHDA announced all public school gatherings like schools trips and sports would be cancelled as a precautionary action. Nurseries are also closed for two weeks from March 1.
To make sure everyone in Dubai stays safe, all internal & external gatherings at private schools & universities in Dubai have been cancelled. This includes camps, sports, & trips. This is a precautionary action only. Safety is always our top priority.
— KHDA (@KHDA) February 29, 2020
Pupils in UAE nurseries will not attend schools for two weeks starting from March 1
Hussein Al Hammadi, UAE Minister of Education, and Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammad Al Owais, UAE Minister of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), appeared together during a press conference on Saturday to announce all nurseries would be suspended. During the two weeks, the nurseries will be sanitized.
حسين الحمادي: طلبة طواف #الإمارات يخضعون لحجر صحي كإجراء احترازي. #وقاية_وأمان @mohapuae pic.twitter.com/BO07T7zfRZ
— فرسان الإمارات (@Forsan_UAE) February 29, 2020
The KHDA shared this circular that helpfully explains the virus
Coronavirus explained in a comic for kids (and adults!) – thanks to @NPR. The full & printable version: https://t.co/OBKs7LxXpD pic.twitter.com/DLKQy8KCDn
— KHDA (@KHDA) March 1, 2020
If you need medical support, please contact these numbers
في حال طلب أي دعم أو استفسار طبي يرجى التواصل على الأرقام الموضحة أعلاه
.
.
For medical support or inquiry please contact the above numbers#فيروس_كورونا_المستجد #فيروس_كورونا #وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات#coronavirus #covid19 #mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/hI8YYGAh7F
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) February 28, 2020