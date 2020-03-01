FAKE NEWS: Dubai Schools Are NOT Shutting Due To Covid-19 Outbreak

د . إAEDSRر . س

Parents take note: A Tweet went viral over the weekend claiming all schools in Dubai will be closed from March 1.

The dupe tweet alleges to be from the KDHA Twitter account, however, there is no such tweet visible on the actual account. And schools are 100% open.

The correct info: The KHDA announced all public school gatherings like schools trips and sports would be cancelled as a precautionary action. Nurseries are also closed for two weeks from March 1.

Pupils in UAE nurseries will not attend schools for two weeks starting from March 1

Hussein Al Hammadi, UAE Minister of Education, and Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammad Al Owais, UAE Minister of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), appeared together during a press conference on Saturday to announce all nurseries would be suspended. During the two weeks, the nurseries will be sanitized.

The KHDA shared this circular that helpfully explains the virus

If you need medical support, please contact these numbers

