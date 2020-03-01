FAKE NEWS: Dubai Schools Are NOT Shutting Due To Covid-19 Outbreak

Parents take note: A Tweet went viral over the weekend claiming all schools in Dubai will be closed from March 1.

The dupe tweet alleges to be from the KDHA Twitter account, however, there is no such tweet visible on the actual account. And schools are 100% open.

The correct info: The KHDA announced all public school gatherings like schools trips and sports would be cancelled as a precautionary action. Nurseries are also closed for two weeks from March 1.