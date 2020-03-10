Coronavirus: Federal Government Employees Will Be Allowed To Work From Home
Federal departments working in the government sector are now allowed to work remotely, starting March 10. According to Gulf News, 25% of the workforce of selected federal departments in Dubai will work at home to avoid any spread of the Coronavirus.
How will this work? Well, starting Wednesday, half of the workforce of these select federal departments will work hat home, while the pilot remote work system will cover 100% of the workforce of these departments from March 17. This similar pilot system will also be used gradually to other Emirates.
So half the employees in every department will divide the work amongst them so that 25% of the workforce will work from home
This will help reduce crowding in offices.
Senior citizens and pregnant employees will have to work remotely from Monday
So state employees working in federal and local sectors, ALL except hospital workers, or those in emergency departments like electricity, water emergencies, civil defence, the police and those in passport departments at airports, sea and land ports are exempted.