Coronavirus: Federal Government Employees Will Be Allowed To Work From Home

Federal departments working in the government sector are now allowed to work remotely, starting March 10. According to Gulf News, 25% of the workforce of selected federal departments in Dubai will work at home to avoid any spread of the Coronavirus.

How will this work? Well, starting Wednesday, half of the workforce of these select federal departments will work hat home, while the pilot remote work system will cover 100% of the workforce of these departments from March 17. This similar pilot system will also be used gradually to other Emirates.

So half the employees in every department will divide the work amongst them so that 25% of the workforce will work from home

This will help reduce crowding in offices.