BREAKING: 11 New Cases Of Covid-19 Announced In The UAE
The Ministry of Health and Prevention announces 11 new cases of Coronavirus in the UAE, taking the total to 85.
17 recoveries had previously been announced, meaning there are 68 active cases right now in the UAE.
All new cases are under quarantine and have been linked to other confirmed cases
11 new cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19, in the UAE#together_we_will_win_covid19#coronavirus#covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/c76UfEPvnO
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) March 12, 2020