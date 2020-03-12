BREAKING: 11 New Cases Of Covid-19 Announced In The UAE

د . إAEDSRر . س

The Ministry of Health and Prevention announces 11 new cases of Coronavirus in the UAE, taking the total to 85.

17 recoveries had previously been announced, meaning there are 68 active cases right now in the UAE.

All new cases are under quarantine and have been linked to other confirmed cases

