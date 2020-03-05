د . إAEDSRر . س

BREAKING: UAE Citizens And Residents Asked To Avoid Travelling Abroad

The UAE has called on citizens and residents to avoid travelling abroad.

The UAE is following strict international standards to curb the outbreak of Covid-19 and on Thursday morning, the Ministry of Health and Prevention has asked people to avoid travelling, due to the current situation.

IF you travel, on return to the UAE, you can expect strict medical checks at the airport and the potential to be quarantined for a period, until it’s clear you do not carry the virus.

WAM.ae, the UAE’s national news agency made the announcement following school closures across the UAE as precautionary measures.

The ministry advises residents to avoid travelling

