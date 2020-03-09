د . إAEDSRر . س

Coronavirus: 5 Patients In The UAE Have Now Fully Recovered From COVID-19

A total of five patients have now recovered from the Covid-19 Coronavirus according to the latest update from the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The news was announced on Monday, following confirmations that two Emiratis, two Ethiopians and one Thai national are among the 5 patients who have now fully recovered.

A total of 12 patients have now recovered from Covid-19 in the UAE out of the pre-existing cases

