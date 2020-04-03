Covid-19: UAE Residents Stranded Abroad Can NOT Enter The Country For Another 2 Weeks

The UAE has renewed the entry suspension for foreign nationals holding valid UAE residence visas for two weeks, in a bid to contain the spread the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure their safety.

This means residents of the country who are stuck abroad will not be able to return to the UAE for two more weeks, starting April 2. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), is urging UAE residents staying abroad to register on the ‘Tawajudi for Residents” Service.

The ‘Tawajudi for Residents” Service has been launched on through MoFAIC’s website to facilitate their safe return to the UAE in emergency situations.