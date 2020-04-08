COVID-19: 300 New Cases And 53 Recoveries Announced Today

UAE authorities just announced 300 new COVID-19 cases.

In an announcement made to press this evening, the UAE confirms 300 new cases and 53 recoveries.

The brings the total number of cases to 2,659.

The UAE continues to urge residents to #stayhome and abide by extended curfew regulations introduced this week to curb the spread of COVID-19.

