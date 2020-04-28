COVID-19: Authorities Confirm 541 New Cases And 91 Recoveries Today
A spokesperson for Dubai Health Authority confirmed 541 new COVID-19 cases in the UAE today.
The UAE also confirmed 91 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2181 and 7 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 89.
Dubai Health Authority updated Twitter with the latest numbers
آخر الإحصائيات حول إصابات #فيروس_كورونا المستجد (#كوفيد19) في #الإمارات
#خلك_في_البيت pic.twitter.com/Wx9b4MMoI1
— هيئة الصحة بدبي (@DHA_Dubai) April 28, 2020
LISTEN: Thousands Of Residents Stuck Outside The UAE Are Urging YOU To Stay Home
Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts