COVID-19: Authorities Confirm 541 New Cases And 91 Recoveries Today

A spokesperson for Dubai Health Authority confirmed 541 new COVID-19 cases in the UAE today.

The UAE also confirmed 91 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2181 and 7 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 89.

Dubai Health Authority updated Twitter with the latest numbers

