BREAKING: UAE Announces 15 More Cases Of Covid-19 Taking The Total To 74

The MOHAP has announced 15 more cases of Covid-19, taking the total to 74.

All people who were found to be infected with the virus have been isolated.

Three Italians were diagnosed along with people from the UAE, Sri Lanka, the UK, India, Germany, South African, Tanzania and Iran.

More details to follow.

