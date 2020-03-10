BREAKING: UAE Announces 15 More Cases Of Covid-19 Taking The Total To 74
The MOHAP has announced 15 more cases of Covid-19, taking the total to 74.
All people who were found to be infected with the virus have been isolated.
Three Italians were diagnosed along with people from the UAE, Sri Lanka, the UK, India, Germany, South African, Tanzania and Iran.
More details to follow.
التطبيق الفعال للإجراءات الاحترازية يكشف 15 حالة إصابة بفيروس كورونا المستجد كوفيد 19 كانوا جميعاً في الحجر الصحي#فيروس_كورونا_المستجد #كوفيد19#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات pic.twitter.com/nHtzflmt5C
