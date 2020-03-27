د . إAEDSRر . س

Covid-19: Expired Work Permits And Visas To Be Automatically Renewed In The UAE

The UAE has issued an automatic renewal of expired visas and work permits for residents due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The state news agency Wam reported, “work permits and residence visas will be issued and renewed automatically for labourers employed by companies and support service staff such as domestic workers… Under the new measures, labourers need not go to the medical examination centres across the country.”

Thus, employees will now be exempt from medical examinations to renew their work and residency visas, however, applicants will still have to make a payment through an authorised channel for the renewal.

“The fees for such services will be collected through the authorised payment channels. Once the fee is paid, the workers will remain legitimate residents of the UAE…”

As reported by Wam. The report also mentions that employers should inform the relevant health authorities if they suspect any case of Covid-19 among their workers.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship is urging all employees to follow regulations and precautionary measures set out by the health authorities to ensure the safety of their workers and the community.

