A Resident Whose Father Died From COVID-19 Shared A Crucial Message

Those of you who caught this emotional piece of radio this morning on the Kris Fade Show won’t forget it anytime soon.

A Dubai resident whose father just recently passed away after falling ill with COVID-19 rang into the popular breakfast radio show urging people to stay home, by sharing his personal tragedy on air.

Ismail Yakub’s father was 69-years-old living in India. A patient with some pre-existing health conditions, he got his diagnosis on March 22 and it took just six days, ‘before the world came tumbling in’ and he passed. And of course, with flights grounded, it meant neither Ismail nor his brothers could attend their father’s funeral.

Our prayers go out to you and your family, Ismail.

“We have to create awareness about how serious this is”

The message is clear: Save lives by staying home

