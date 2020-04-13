د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

COVID-19: UAE Announces 398 Cases Bringing The Total To 4521

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the detection of 398 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 4,521.

A total of 172 recoveries were announced today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 852 in the UAE.

3 deaths were also announced, bringing the total number of deaths recorded in the UAE to 25.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the updates this evening, adding that it’s unclear when the UAE will reach a peak in increasing numbers.

See the coverage here:

LISTEN: The UAE Brings In HOME Testing Services For People Of Determination

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?