COVID-19: Dubai Is “On Track” To Overcome The Pandemic

Indicators show Dubai is on track to curb the spread of COVID-19. Progress can be seen in the rise of the recovery rate and the decline in the number of new cases and people with COVID-19 symptoms visiting hospitals in the last few weeks, according to Wam.ae.

Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, Head of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre said a number of Dubai hospitals do not have any COVID-19 cases and have been able to resume close to normal operations.

The good news can be attributed to the guidance of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai who’s dedication towards a rapid response was key to containing the virus.

Discussing the reopening of economic activities, Dr. Sharif said the easing of restrictions was smoothly implemented due to the cooperation of the community, and the continued cooperation is crucial in avoiding future setbacks.

Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre said the precautionary measures in place have helped to curb the spread of COVID-19 and the continued implementation of precautionary measures along with the public’s continued commitment to observing preventive guidelines in the period ahead are CRUCIAL to fully contain the virus.

The Dubai Summer Officially Starts On June 21

Netflix schedule at the ready, the official start of Dubai Summer is near!

Anyone else feel like it started WEEKS ago?

The UAE summer season officially starts on June 21, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences via Wam.ae.

Down to the minute, he said summer begins at 1.44am and continues until September 23. He said temperatures will vary and will reach more than 43C.

Prepare yourself

