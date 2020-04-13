COVID-19: UAE Announces 172 Recoveries Bringing The Total To 852

A total of 172 recoveries were announced today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 852 in the UAE.

3 deaths were also announced, bringing the total number of deaths recorded in the UAE to 25.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the updates this evening, adding that it’s unclear when the UAE will reach a peak in increasing numbers.

See the coverage here:

تغطية مباشرة للإحاطة الإعلامية لحكومة الإمارات حول مستجدات كوفيد19

الأثنين 13 إبريل 2020https://t.co/QTvh91h43m — UAEGov (@uaegov) April 13, 2020

LISTEN: The UAE Brings In HOME Testing Services For People Of Determination

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts