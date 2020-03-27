Covid-19: Public Buses Will Operate But Other RTA Services Will Be Stopped During Dubai’s Sterilisation Drive

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that ALL major RTA services including the metro, tram and marine transport services will be suspended during overnight hours of the UAE’s National Sterilisation Programme, which will be taking place throughout the weekend.

Public transit services will come to a halt from 8pm to 6am from Thursday to Sunday morning. The RTA services will then operate as normal from 7am to 7pm. This schedule is temporary and will ONLY operate during these timings for the duration of the sterilisation programme, as a part of the UAE government’s fight against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

During the sterilisation drive, the medical services will be limited to those working in vital sectors and for those with urgent medical conditions, as specified by the Ministries of Health and Interior.