There Are COVID-19 Figure Rumours Spreading: Here Are The Facts

Authorities shut down COVID-19 number rumours.

If you’ve heard rumours circulating regarding the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the UAE, rest assured they are false.

The  Department of Health-Abu Dhabi dismissed inaccurate reports that are circulating on social media, stating “these reports contradict with the announcements made by the official authorities”.

The public is urged to only take information from official sources and to disregard rumours. The statement was shared on Wam.ae, the  UAE government news channel.

Spreading falsehoods which are damaging to the UAE is punishable by law

There are currently 611 COVID-19 cases in the UAE

The UAE has zero-tolerance for lawbreakers and there have been a number of arrests of people who have openly flouted the law

