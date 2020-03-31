There Are COVID-19 Figure Rumours Spreading: Here Are The Facts

Authorities shut down COVID-19 number rumours.

If you’ve heard rumours circulating regarding the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the UAE, rest assured they are false.

The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi dismissed inaccurate reports that are circulating on social media, stating “these reports contradict with the announcements made by the official authorities”.

The public is urged to only take information from official sources and to disregard rumours. The statement was shared on Wam.ae, the UAE government news channel.

Spreading falsehoods which are damaging to the UAE is punishable by law