Residents Are Randomly Getting Texts With Scheduled COVID-19 Test Slots

Residents are getting text messages informing them to go for a COVID-19 test.

Sent directly from the ‘Stay Home’ account, the message asks the recipient to go for a test and lists a time slot, a location and directions to the screening facility.

Lovin has spoken to two people who got the text. Neither have COVID-19 symptoms, neither has knowingly had contact with an infected person and neither has had previous contact with authorities regarding COVID-19. One has been working from home for two and a half months, one has been attending work and going home directly after.

Surprisingly the people who received the texts are unaware of any contact with someone who has been infected by the virus. Both live in Dubai and were scheduled for a 10pm test in an Abu Dhabi screening facility.

The messages read as follows:

“Your safety is the UAE’s priority.You are requested to take a COVID-19 test on 9/5/2020 at 10:00 AM, and you will be required to present your Emirates ID. Please note that the test is free of charge.In case your appointment coincides with the National Disinfection Programme timing, please present this SMS to the authorities if needed.”

The UAE continues its Nationwide Screening Programme

Dr. Al Shamsi, a representative for the UAE Government on Wednesday announced a plan to further increase the scope of testing in the UAE. In the last number of days alone, UAE health authorities performed 25,573 additional tests that identified 546 new infections.

