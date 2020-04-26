The UAE Breaks 1 Million COVID-19 Tests And Confirms 9813 Total Cases

The UAE breaks 1 million COVID-19 tests with 9813 confirmed cases.

On Saturday, the UAE confirmed 532 new COVID-19 cases along with 127 more recoveries (total 1,887) and a total of 9813 confirmed cases.

The UAE also announced it has reached 1 million tests, completing a total of 1,022,326 screenings as part of the aim to intensify testing across the country.

Tests are available nationwide for citizens and residents at drive-thru testings centre and at medical facilities.

Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention confirmed the high volume of testing is due to the tireless efforts of medical teams which will not lax during Ramadan.

The following figures were announced at a press briefing on Saturday

“It is normal that we detect more cases when we accelerate screening”

Dr. Abdul Rahman assured the public, “It is normal that we detect more cases when we accelerate screening” and that “the increase in the number of patients is expected and proves that we are on the right path to contain the spread of the virus.”

It’s also worth noting; the decision to relax restrictions does not mean the situation is back to normal with precautionary and preventative measures still in place. The public must comply with all measures, including social distancing and the wearing of masks, according to a report in Emirates news agency Wam.ae.

