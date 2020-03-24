UAE Launches A ‘COVID-19 Tracker’ And It’s Useful If You’ve Got Questions

The UAE has launched a COVID-19 tracker.

I don’t know about you, but I find it hard not to peak at COVID-19 trackers every once in a while, (although, honestly, each day it gets harder to look).

But now the UAE has created its own, not simply tracking cases but also offering useful information and the latest news about the virus.

Firstly, the COVID-19 tracker gives you a brief, comprehensive summary of how cases in the UAE are looking.

With a tab for diagnosed cases, (198) critical cases, (1) deaths, (2) and recoveries, (41) this is a simple way to stay on track of UAE numbers.

The UAE created its own COVID-19 tracker