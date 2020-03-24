UAE Launches A ‘COVID-19 Tracker’ And It’s Useful If You’ve Got Questions
The UAE has launched a COVID-19 tracker.
I don’t know about you, but I find it hard not to peak at COVID-19 trackers every once in a while, (although, honestly, each day it gets harder to look).
But now the UAE has created its own, not simply tracking cases but also offering useful information and the latest news about the virus.
Firstly, the COVID-19 tracker gives you a brief, comprehensive summary of how cases in the UAE are looking.
With a tab for diagnosed cases, (198) critical cases, (1) deaths, (2) and recoveries, (41) this is a simple way to stay on track of UAE numbers.
A monthly graph highlights the rate at which the cases are increasing
There’s also a tab where you can learn more about the virus; this section features information about COVID-19, prevention tips and self-quarantine guidelines in multiple languages.
The website also features the latest COVID-19 information and more information about the virus
Created by the UAE’s Supreme Council for National Security, you can check it out here.