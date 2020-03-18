د . إAEDSRر . س

COVID-19: Visa On Arrival For UK Travellers Suspended From March 19

The UAE is temporarily suspending Visa on arrival for UK travellers.

This is according to the UAE Embassy UK which tweeted on Wednesday afternoon, “UAE takes extra steps to combat the spread of COVID19 that will affect travellers from the UK: -from March 19 no visas on arrival will be issued until further notice. UAE residents are not affected”,

UAE residents are not affected.

Travelling? Check the latest updates on DXB Airports here

UAE citizens in the UK should contact UAE services

