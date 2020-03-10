Covid-19: You Can Now WhatsApp This Number If You Have Any Concerns
Have a throat tickle, but not sure who to call?
Now you can get in touch with SEHA Health at the touch of a button. SEHA is Abu Dhabi’s Health provider and it has set up a hotline for all your Covid-19 queries.
It’s a dedicated number to answer all your related questions (or point you in the direction of people who can).
If you have Covid-19 concerns, get in touch at +971563713090
We've established a dedicated WhatsApp number to respond to all your Coronavirus (COVID-19) queries and point you in the right direction. Get in touch at +971563713090#SEHA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #Healthcare #inAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/dRxBdGRgxq
— SEHA – شركة صحة (@SEHAHealth) March 9, 2020
Dubai’s Ministry of Health and Prevention has also created a doc-series to give people an overview of the Coronavirus
The key messages: Find accurate information from the experts (Read: don’t believe everything you read on WhatsApp) avoid shaking hands, and all forms of traditional greetings for your own health, and the short doc will teach you the difference between Covid-19, SARS and MERS.
في الحلقة الأولى من البرنامج التوعوي مع مروان الحل، يُقدم د.عادل السجواني أخصائي طب الأسرة في وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع نبذة عن فيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد 19) ونشأته#فيروس_كورونا_المستجد #كوفيد19#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات pic.twitter.com/78a6A6pnCW
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) March 9, 2020
The total number of Covid-19 cases in the UAE stands at 59
14 new cases were confirmed on Monday.
14 new CoronaVirus COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of reported cases to 59#coronavirus#covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/4lHm0BCokS
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) March 9, 2020
5 cases have recovered in the UAE, bringing the total number of recoveries to 12
Five more coronavirus “CoVID19” patients recover in UAE#coronavirus#covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/cEyzmuhJuc
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) March 9, 2020