د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Covid-19: You Can Now WhatsApp This Number If You Have Any Concerns

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Have a throat tickle, but not sure who to call?

Now you can get in touch with SEHA Health at the touch of a button. SEHA is Abu Dhabi’s Health provider and it has set up a hotline for all your Covid-19 queries.

It’s a dedicated number to answer all your related questions (or point you in the direction of people who can).

If you have Covid-19 concerns, get in touch at +971563713090

Dubai’s Ministry of Health and Prevention has also created a doc-series to give people an overview of the Coronavirus

The key messages: Find accurate information from the experts (Read: don’t believe everything you read on WhatsApp) avoid shaking hands, and all forms of traditional greetings for your own health, and the short doc will teach you the difference between Covid-19, SARS and MERS.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the UAE stands at 59

14 new cases were confirmed on Monday.

5 cases have recovered in the UAE, bringing the total number of recoveries to 12

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?