Covid-19: You Can Now WhatsApp This Number If You Have Any Concerns

Have a throat tickle, but not sure who to call?

Now you can get in touch with SEHA Health at the touch of a button. SEHA is Abu Dhabi’s Health provider and it has set up a hotline for all your Covid-19 queries.

It’s a dedicated number to answer all your related questions (or point you in the direction of people who can).

If you have Covid-19 concerns, get in touch at +971563713090