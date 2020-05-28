Many Dubai Parents And Adults Are Struggling With The COVID-19 Age Restrictions

Kids below the age of 12, and adults over the age of 60 are restricted from entering malls, cinemas, entertainment venues and restaurants.

Those with serious health conditions are also prohibited from visiting the above as the UAE continues to maintain a number of restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Families affected discussed the limitations, felt keenly by both parents and adults, with many worried of the challenges ahead as we enter summer and permitted activities like walking and cycling will simply not be possible due to the heat.

Lovin Dubai reached out to our audience to see how you’re coping at the moment. Here are some of the responses: