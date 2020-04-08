The Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reaches 2,359 In The UAE

On Tuesday, another 283 COVID-19 cases were announced, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 2,359.

Dubai Health Authority also announced one death, taking the total number of deaths to 12.

The UAE reported 19 recoveries, bringing the total recoveries to 186.

Residents are reminded to stay home as the UAE rolls out major efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19

Dubai Health Authority sent its thanks to all medical staff working through this challenging time

To all our medical staff on the occasion of #WorldHealthDay, we want to tell you that you are our pride and you are a role model for all of us and your efforts in facing the Coronavirus challenge will forever remain in our memories and in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/bnxJPTZ4Cz — هيئة الصحة بدبي (@DHA_Dubai) April 7, 2020