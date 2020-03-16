COVID-19: One Dubai Bank Is Telling You To Avoid People In The Best Possible Way
Dubai folk are advised to use internet banking as banks attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Customers of First Abu Dhabi Bank received a notification this afternoon alerting them that some in-branch services will be discontinued, but it’s Sunday’s Twitter post from Emirates NBD that wins the internet today. Why? ‘Cus we KNOW this is a serious time, but we’re still allowed to laugh. (Scroll for video)
FAB customers told to use online banking as some in-branch services will be discontinued
“Dear customer, for your safety we will discontinue some services in our branches. Complete your daily banking thought mobile and online banking.”
The alert added that ATMs and Cash Deposit Machines are still working.
While Emirates NBD are alllll about the social-distance
“Contactless is the way to go. Enjoy contactless banking from Emirates NBD. Stay safe.”
Contactless is the way to go. Enjoy contactless banking from Emirates NBD. Stay safe.
— Emirates NBD (@EmiratesNBD_AE) March 15, 2020
DIB is also urging customers to use online banking
At DIB, your safety is our priority! In this current situation, we urge you to use our easy, convenient and secure Online or Mobile Banking platforms for your daily banking needs.
— Dubai Islamic Bank (@DIBtoday) March 15, 2020