Covid-19: Government Schools Will Begin A Home Study Test On Wednesday
Government schools have announced a pilot ‘distance learning initiative’ which will kick off on Wednesday.
Both pupils and teachers will be involved in a trial scheme, to determine how pupils can continue their studies in the event of school closure, due to the spread of Covid-19.
Only government schools are involved in the ‘Learning from Afar’ programme, and students between grades 5 and 12 will undergo testing.
‘Learning from Afar’ will begin on Wednesday at 5pm and continue for older grades (9-12) on Thursday.
The initiative is being rolled out at Government schools starting Wednesday
وفقاً للخطة الموضوعة لتعزيز التعلم عن بعد، تبدأ وزارة التربية والتعليم في تطبيق مبادرة التعلم عن بعد بشكل تجريبي يومي الأربعاء والخميس المقبلين، في مختلف مدارس الدولة الحكومية، مستهدفة الحلقتين الثانية والثالثة فقط، من خلال الاستعانة ببوابة التعلم الذكي.#كورنا pic.twitter.com/DZrJJAGex5
— وزارة التربية (@MOEducationUAE) March 2, 2020
Classes will begin as usual on Wednesday and pupils from grade 5-8 will trial the scheme from 5pm – 7pm
Students grades 9-12 will begin the trial on Thursday for a full day.
وجهت وزارة التربية والتعليم، الإدارات المدرسية في تطبيق الخطة الموضوعة، والتي وفقاً لها سوف يكون الدوام المدرسي يوم الأربعاء بشكل اعتيادي للطلبة، وتطبيق التعلم عن بعد للحلقة الثانية فقط (من الصف 5 إلى 8 ) في الفترة المسائية من الساعة 5 حتى 7 مساء. pic.twitter.com/ln6hAfMHnl
— وزارة التربية (@MOEducationUAE) March 2, 2020