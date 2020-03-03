Covid-19: Government Schools Will Begin A Home Study Test On Wednesday

Government schools have announced a pilot ‘distance learning initiative’ which will kick off on Wednesday.

Both pupils and teachers will be involved in a trial scheme, to determine how pupils can continue their studies in the event of school closure, due to the spread of Covid-19.

Only government schools are involved in the ‘Learning from Afar’ programme, and students between grades 5 and 12 will undergo testing.

‘Learning from Afar’ will begin on Wednesday at 5pm and continue for older grades (9-12) on Thursday.