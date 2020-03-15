COVID-19: 12 New Cases Brings Total To 98 (23 Recovered)

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 98, with 23 confirmed recoveries.

All new cases have been isolated and are reported to be from India (3) South Africa, Australia, China, Philippines, Lebanon, Britain, Italy, Iran and the UAE.

The isolated cases are in facilities run by teams trained to handle infectious diseases and they are receiving the best medical care.

The UAE is following strict international health standards in curbing and the public are reminded to follow best hygiene practices.

