COVID-19: 12 New Cases Brings Total To 98 (23 Recovered)
The Ministry of Health and Prevention has confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 98, with 23 confirmed recoveries.
All new cases have been isolated and are reported to be from India (3) South Africa, Australia, China, Philippines, Lebanon, Britain, Italy, Iran and the UAE.
The isolated cases are in facilities run by teams trained to handle infectious diseases and they are receiving the best medical care.
The UAE is following strict international health standards in curbing and the public are reminded to follow best hygiene practices.
Authorities remind the public to follow best hygiene practices to prevent spreading the virus
رصد 12 حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا المستجد "كوفيد-19" تم التعرف عليها من خلال فحص المخالطين القادمين من خارج الدولة لإصابات أعلن عنها مسبقاً وكانوا جميعهم في الحجر الصحي وبعض الحالات مرتبطة بالسفر إلى الخارج#فيروس_كورونا_المستجد #كوفيد19#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات pic.twitter.com/wCXMzLdZLd
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) March 15, 2020
Need medical help? Call these numbers
في حال طلب أي دعم أو استفسار طبي يرجى التواصل على الأرقام الموضحة أدناه
For medical support or inquiry please contact the below numbers#معاً_سنهزم_كورونا#فيروس_كورونا_المستجد #كوفيد19#together_we_will_win_covid19#coronavirus#covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/IY4fB4Fdbn
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) March 12, 2020