Covid-19: Abu Dhabi Shuts Down Nightclubs Bans Wedding Parties And Screens Mall-Goers

Abu Dhabi is taking extensive measures to prevent the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), and a circular issued by the Department of Culture and Tourism states that nightclubs and tourist restaurants in the capital will be shut down with immediate effect until the end of March.

Also, there is a strict added ban on wedding parties around the Emirate until the end of the month to restrict further cases of coronavirus.

The circular also mentions that DCT inspectors will be visiting establishments across Abu Dhabi during the closure to ensure strict adherence to the preventive measures put in place, and further stated that LEGAL action will be taken against any violators.